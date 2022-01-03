Regulatory News:

On December 31, 2021 Xilam Animation (ISIN code: FR0004034072, Ticker: XIL), announces having terminated the liquidity contract in place since July 3, 2017, and having appointed NATIXIS and ODDO BHF SCA to implement a new liquidity contract, starting on January 1, 2022, for a period of one year tacitly renewable.

This new contract complies with the decision of the French regulator "Autorité des marchés financiers" (AMF) n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 related to the establishing of liquidity contracts on shares as accepted market practice and the standard contract of the "Association française des marchés financiers" (AMAFI).

This contract with NATIXIS ODDO BHF aims at improving Company's shares trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

On the date of termination of the previous contract, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

6 283 shares

170 455.59 euros

The following resources have been allocated to the new liquidity account:

6 283 shares

220 455.59 euros

The execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended upon occurrence of the following events or conditions:

when the conditions provided in Article 5 of the AMF Decision n°2021-01 June 22, 2021 are met;

if the share is listed outside the thresholds authorized by the Company's Shareholders' Meeting;

upon the Company request.

The liquidity contract may be terminated at any time and without prior notice by Xilam Animation, at any time by NATIXIS and/or ODDO BHF SCA subject to fifteen (15) calendar days' notice.

About Xilam

A major player in animation, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programs in more than 190 countries for both children and adult audiences. Xilam content is broadcast on television, and is also available on SVOD platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and NBC Universal, and AVOD streaming platforms including YouTube and Facebook. With its creativity and capacity for innovation recognized worldwide, and editorial and commercial expertise at the cutting edge of its industry, Xilam is positioned as a key player in a fast-growing market. Each year, Xilam builds real successes and capitalises on its powerful historical brands including Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko and Chicky, as well as new properties such as Oggy Oggy for a preschool audience, Mr. Magoo and Trico. Xilam's expanding and strong catalogue now consists of over 2,700 episodes and three feature films, among which Academy Award nominated adult feature film I Lost My Body. Xilam has a unique expertise in 3D. the Studio employs more than 500 individuals, including 400 artists, across its studios in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam. Xilam is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B Eligible to PEA SRD long.

