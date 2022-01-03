The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 03.01.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 03.01.2022Aktien1 BMG4660A1036 Himalaya Shipping Ltd.2 PLRNDCB00011 RENDER CUBE S.A.3 CA89904W1095 TUGA Innovations Inc.4 SE0016786040 W5 Solutions AB5 DE000A0STWH9 Deutsche Eigenheim Union AG6 GB00BNRRP542 Aptamer Group Ltd.7 US05338E1010 Avalon Acquisition Inc.8 GB00BMHYGR77 CT Automotive Group PLC9 US33616C6966 First Republic Bank10 US8263321080 Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp.11 SE0017083355 Spacett AB12 US44891H2013 Hyve Group PLC13 SE0017071020 Mestro AB14 US3137451015 Federal Realty Investment Trust L.P.15 CA85284P2017 Stamper Oil & Gas Corp.Anleihen1 US91282CDP32 United States of America2 XS2339913175 Hypo Vorarlberg Bank AG