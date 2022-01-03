According to the Iranian authorities, there are currently more than 80GW of renewable energy projects that were submitted by private investors for review.The Iranian Energy Ministry announced, last week, a plan to add another 10GW of renewable energy capacity over the next four years as part of an overall strategy to deploy 30GW of power generation capacity. On Sunday, the ministry and the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) signed a memorandum of understanding with unspecified private investors to implement the plan and announced their intention to allocate around IRR30 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...