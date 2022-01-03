First North Denmark: Cleantech Building Materials Plc - increase

New shares in Cleantech Building Materials Plc will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 4 January 2022. The new shares are issued due to debt conversion. Name: Cleantech Building Materials ------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BD1LVD21 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CBM ------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 80,685,078 shares ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 739,893 shares ------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 81,424,971 shares ------------------------------------------------------------- Price: EUR 0.4167 ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: £ 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 129611 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Keswick Global AG on tel +43 1 740 408045. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1035529