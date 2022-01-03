Regulatory News:
VITURA (Paris:VTR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of issuer
Identification code of
Day of
Identification code of
Aggregated daily
Daily weighted average price of
Market (MIC Code)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
27/12/2021
FR0010309096
15
35,20
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
28/12/2021
FR0010309096
15
35,20
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
29/12/2021
FR0010309096
15
35,20
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
30/12/2021
FR0010309096
18
35,20
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
31/12/2021
FR0010309096
10
35,60
XPAR
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
73
35,25
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
Identification code issuer
Name of
Identification code of
Day/time of
transaction (CET)
Identification
Price per
Currency
Acquired
Market (MIC
Reference number
Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
27/12/2021 13:02:18
FR0010309096
35,20
EUR
10
XPAR
00290204609EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
27/12/2021 13:02:18
FR0010309096
35,20
EUR
5
XPAR
00290204611EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
28/12/2021 14:44:41
FR0010309096
35,20
EUR
10
XPAR
00290285105EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
28/12/2021 16:00:58
FR0010309096
35,20
EUR
5
XPAR
00290294329EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
29/12/2021 15:33:31
FR0010309096
35,20
EUR
15
XPAR
00290372286EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
30/12/2021 12:33:14
FR0010309096
35,20
EUR
18
XPAR
00290451001EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
31/12/2021 10:39:15
FR0010309096
35,60
EUR
10
XPAR
00290501124EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
VITURA