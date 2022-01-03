The PV plant, in the Bikaner district of the state, is the largest PV power project in India owned and operated at a single location by a developer.From pv magazine India New Delhi-based, NYSE-listed renewables developer Azure Power today announced the commissioning of a 600MW grid-connected solar project awarded to it by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The project, in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan, is the largest single-location solar plant in India owned and operated by a developer. Azure Power commissioned the project in phases, with the last 100MW going online since Saturday. ...

