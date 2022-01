NEO Finance, AB (code 303225546, address A. Vivulskio st. 7, Vilnius, hereinafter - the Company) has engaged KPMG Baltics SIA as its certified adviser on the Nasdaq Nasdaq Baltic First North Market, replacing Advokatu kontora SORAINEN ir partneriai. The role of a Certified Adviser is to ensure Company meet First North rules and requirements on a continuous basis. Head of Adminstration Paulius Tarbunas Email: paulius.tarbunas@neofinance.com