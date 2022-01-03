Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2022) - VYRE Network (OTC PINK: CAPV) (a wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company, "VYRE") is pleased to announce its partnership with Anuvu, the leading provider of high-speed connectivity and entertainment solutions for demanding worldwide mobility markets through many avenues, including airlines, maritime, military bases, and more. Through the partnership, VYRE Network's innovative entertainment content will now be available for distribution to major airlines across the globe. VYRE Network app can also be found on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung Smart TV's and on the web.

Anuvu is uniquely the only provider of entertainment content and connectivity to the aviation industry. Our globally spread, regionally specialized workforce, expertly curates entertainment for a globally diverse flying audience, and leads the market in our share of customers.

They bring the world of on-demand viewing and constant connection to our airline's own customers, keeping them connected to what they want, seamlessly continuing their entertainment experience at 35,000 feet.

Some of Anuvu's airline clients include Air France, Emirates, Gulf Air, Hawaiian Airlines, Japan Airlines, FlyDubai, Saudia, United Airlines, South African Airways, Qatar, Southwest, Turkish Airlines, Volaris, and more. Anuvu now carries over 80 million airtime portal users across 47 different viewing platforms, with over 167 million connected passengers.

"Anuvu is pleased to bring this partnership to life and begin delivering VYRE Network's captivating entertainment content to audiences inflight," said Gabriella Wilkie, Sr. Manager of International Acquisitions for Anuvu. "We're known for delivering unique and captivating content to airlines, so they can provide excellent experiences to their passengers, and our partnership with VYRE Network will allow us to continue to diversify our media library."

"We are excited to officially kick-off with Anuvu," said Lamar Seay, VYRE Network COO. "Their commitment to entertainment aligns perfectly with ours and we are confident that they will be invaluable partners who will help us in entertaining their audience in the sky."

On selected airlines you will be able to find curated content from VYRE Network such as documentaries, TV Shows and more while in flight to your next destination. This partnership adds to the global viewership and growth plan of VYRE Network to stream culture around the world through its 18 niche channels.

ABOUT ANUVU

Anuvu's team of global experts effortlessly manage connectivity and content requirements for demanding mobility markets including airlines, cruise lines, and mission-critical maritime, energy and government applications. Through long-standing customer relationships, we have a proven track record for meeting our customers' needs, even as the world changes. Anuvu's flexible and agile approach enables us to adopt the newest technology to optimize our clients' experience and we take pride in maximizing the performance of today while optimizing for tomorrow. Our goal is to provide our clients with reliable, scalable, and affordable solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of their passengers and guests. Through our intelligent leadership and innovation, Anuvu defines next-generation passenger experiences through integrated solutions tailored to our customers' brands and service objectives.

Anuvu. Let Innovation Move You. www.anuvu.com

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free streaming platform with worldwide reach through apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung Smart TV's and on the web. Focused on Generations X, Y and Z, VYRE Network sets out to become the most relevant content streaming company for those of all ages, backgrounds and interests.

VYRE Network has three Operational Divisions - Distribution, Live Stream and Studios & Productions. Currently there is a selection of 18 channels, including Sports (football, boxing & documentaries), Music (Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop & EDM), Lifestyle (Cooking & Travel), Family, and Comedy. Vasool TV (Hindi) and It's Español TV (Spanish) are VYRE's international based channels, with Vyre Africa, Vyre Asia, and Vyre Brazil launching shortly.

For Further Information Contact:

Cabo Verde Capital, Inc. / VYRE Network

David Hill, President

818-579-2864

info@caboverdecap.com

www.caboverdecap.com

