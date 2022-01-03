The EU's Sustainable Taxonomy was intended to complement the Green Deal, provide investors with certainty about the sustainability of their investments, and help channel billions into sustainable, low-carbon processes and technologies. Despite input from experts and NGOs, the inclusion of gas and nuclear power just proposed by the Commission suggests that, once again, politics is trumping science.The EU Sustainable Taxonomy was designed to provide a classification framework for investors, to ensure a clear and consistent understanding of investments that could be considered 'green' or 'sustainable'. ...

