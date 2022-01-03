Regulatory News:

In anticipation of new provisions governing the holding of the annual meeting of the shareholders in the current health context, Pierre et Vacances S.A. (Paris:VAC) has decided to postpone its general meeting, initially scheduled on 10 February 2022, to 15 March 2022.

This postponement should also allow, prior to the convening of the annual general meeting, to reach a binding agreement by the end of January 2022 following the signing of the exclusivity agreement with the Alcentra-Fidera-Atream investor group, as stated in the press release of 20 December 2021.

It is recalled that the annual meeting of the shareholders postponed to 15 March 2022 will not be called upon to approve the resolutions likely to be adopted under the equity strengthening process, which will, in the event of the signature of a binding agreement, be the subject of a specific general meeting convened for this purpose.

