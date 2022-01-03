Regulatory News:

AKKA Technologies (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) held its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday morning, 22 December 2021. The Shareholders approved all the proposed resolutions described below:

For each resolution:

Number of shares for which votes have been validly cast: 21,400,544

- Proportion of share capital represented by these votes: 69%

- Number of profit shares for which votes have been validly cast: 7,927,487

- Total number of valid votes cast: 29,328,031

Resolutions For Against Abstained 1 Deletion of paragraphs 6 and 7

of Article 17 "COMPOSITION OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS" of the

Company's Articles of Association 29,327,883 100% 0 0% 148 2 Acknowledgement of the report

of the Board of Directors of the

Company regarding the cancellation

of the 7,927,487 profit shares issued

by the Company N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 3 Cancellation of the 7,927,487

profit shares issued by the

Company 29,327,883 100% 0 0% 148 4 Powers 29,133,381 100% 0 0% 194,650

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting are available on the Company's website https://www.akka-technologies.com/ in the section "Investors".

Next events:

Publication of Full Year 2021 Results: Thursday, March 10th, 2022 at 5:45 PM (CET)

Publication of First-quarter 2022 Revenue: Thursday, May 5th, 2022 at 5:45 PM (CET)

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services. Our comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions combined with our expertise in engineering, uniquely positions us to support our clients by leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and drive the future of smart industry. AKKA accompanies leading industry players across a wide range of sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.) to help them rethink their products and business processes. Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and a wide global footprint. Our 20,000 employees around the world are all passionate about technology and share the AKKA values of respect, courage and ambition. The Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2020. AKKA Technologies (AKA) is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels segment B ISIN code: FR0004180537.

For more information, please visit: https://www.akka-technologies.com/

Follow us on: https://twitter.com/AKKA_Tech

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005276/en/

Contacts:

Stéphanie Bia

Group Communications Investor Relations Director

Tel: +33(0)6 47 85 98 78

stephanie.bia@akka.eu