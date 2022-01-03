Regulatory News:

On 31 December 2021, M6 Group (Paris:MMT) finalised the acquisition of a 2% stake in Stéphane Plaza Immobilier, in which it already held a 49% shareholding, thereby assuming control of this network of franchised estate agents. This transaction values the company's entire share capital at 125 million.

As the most popular brand in France in the "Networks of Estate Agents" category(1), Stéphane Plaza Immobilier already has 660 franchise contracts just seven years after its creation.

The company will now be fully consolidated in M6 Group's financial statements under the "Diversification" segment. Its estimated EBITA for 2021 is 12,5 million, up 47%.

M6 Group reiterates its full confidence in company Chairman and co-founder Patrick-Michel de Lusigny to take the network forward in the next stages of its development alongside Stéphane Plaza. Stéphane Plaza's interest remains intact and his responsibilities remain unchanged.

With this transaction, M6 Group is pleased to have supported this ambitious project initiated by the most popular TV presenter in France(2). The significant investments in the advertising slots broadcast on the Group's channels have made it possible to promote the Stéphane Plaza Immobilier brand and its expertise. The Group has thus reaffirmed the relevance of television advertising and its capacity to create assets with strong growth potential.

(1) Source: Survey conducted on 19 and 20 October 2021 by OpinionWay across a representative sample of 1,005 French people aged 18 and over in the network of estate agents category, published on 4 November 2021 in Challenges magazine

(2) Source: Annual TV Magazine/OpinionWay survey, whose results were published on 9 December 2021

