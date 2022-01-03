Regulatory News:
Etablissements Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU) (Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070, "the Group", "M&P") announced today that it has appointed Jean-Philippe Hagry as the Group's new Chief Operating Officer (Technical Director), following Philippe Corlay's retirement. Jean-Philippe Hagry took up his new role on 1 January 2022 and has also joined M&P's Management Committee.
Olivier de Langavant, Chief Executive Officer at M&P, stated: "I would like to sincerely thank Philippe Corlay for his unwavering commitment and dedication since he joined M&P in 2003. Philippe has been a key part of the Group over the years, particularly in relation to developing and launching production in the M'Boundi and Onal fields. I am also delighted to welcome Jean-Philippe Hagry as the new Chief Operating Officer. I am confident that his personal qualities, his substantial and diversified international experience and his incredibly broad technical and commercial expertise will be a great asset to M&P
Jean-Philippe Hagry
Graduate of the École Polytechnique (French public institution of higher education) and the Institut Français du Pétrole (IFP School French institute of petroleum), Jean-Philippe Hagry began his career in 1988 at the Total group as a reservoir engineer, with placements in both France and Norway, before taking over responsibility for the reservoir department in Angola.
From 1999 to 2005, he took on a variety of roles, including Business Development Manager for the Middle East and Asia, particularly in LNG (liquefied natural gas), before becoming Chief Executive Officer for the local subsidiary Total Gas Power in the United Arab Emirates.
In 2005, he was appointed Vice President of Gas and Development in Venezuela. In 2009, he joined Total once more as an Internal Auditor for two years, before being appointed Vice President of Brass LNG (Nigeria).
In 2014, he became Vice President of Libra/Meru and non-operated assets of Total Brazil, then Vice President Delegate for Iraq from 2017 to 2021.
He joined the M&P Group in September 2021.
Français
Anglais
pieds cubes
pc
cf
cubic feet
millions de pieds cubes par jour
Mpc/j
mmcfd
million cubic feet per day
milliards de pieds cubes
Gpc
bcf
billion cubic feet
baril
B
bbl
barrel
barils d'huile par jour
b/j
bopd
barrels of oil per day
millions de barils
Mb
mmbbls
million barrels
barils équivalent pétrole
bep
boe
barrels of oil equivalent
barils équivalent pétrole par jour
bep/j
boepd
barrels of oil equivalent per day
millions de barils équivalent pétrole
Mbep
mmboe
million barrels of oil equivalent
For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/
This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business activities and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.
Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris
CAC All-Tradable CAC Small CAC Mid Small Eligible PEA-PME and SRD
Isin FR0000051070/Bloomberg MAU.FP/Reuters MAUP.PA
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005291/en/
Contacts:
Maurel Prom
Press, shareholder and investor relations
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45
ir@maureletprom.fr
NewCap
Financial communications and investor relations/Media relations
Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Nicolas Merigeau
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53/+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
maureletprom@newcap.eu