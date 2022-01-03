The completed acquisition of ClipperCreek launches Enphase Energy into the fast-growing market for electric vehicle charging systems.From pv magazine USA Enphase Energy, Inc. completed the previously announced acquisition of ClipperCreek, a California-based specialist in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial customers in the U.S. ClipperCreek has been a pioneer in the EV charging market since 2006 and sold more than 110,000 Level 2 AC charging stations since its inception. Home EV charging stations have wide implications for home energy management, as households ...

