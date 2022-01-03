Anzeige
Montag, 03.01.2022
Ad-hoc! Sondermeldung 3.1.2022: Große Kurschance: Gleich zu Jahresbeginn im Turbomodus
WKN: A2JNTW ISIN: DK0060952240 Ticker-Symbol: 9C8 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.01.2022 | 19:53
Better Collective A/S: Better Collective issues shares to satisfy part of purchase price for RotoGrinders Network

Regulatory Release no. 1/2022
January 3, 2022


Board of Directors issues 208,731 new ordinary shares. Reference is made to Regulatory Release 35 "Better Collective completes acquisition of remaining shareholding in RotoGrinders Network" released on 4 November 2021.

Pursuant to the purchase agreement entered into between Better Collective USA, Inc. and the sellers regarding the remaining 40 % share stake in Rotogrinders, Better Collective has an option to deliver an amount of up to USD 13,4 million equal to 35 % of the total purchase price in shares in Better Collective A/S.

Better Collective has elected to fully utilize the option by delivering a total of 608,148 shares to the sellers. The number of shares to be delivered have been determined as the volume weighted average share price in the 10 consecutive trading days prior to the 4 November 2021. 399,419 of the shares are treasury shares acquired through Better Collective share buyback program and the remaining 208,731 shares have today been issued by the board of directors pursuant to the authorisation set out in section 4.1 of the company's articles of association.

The shares delivered to the sellers are subject to a 12-month lock up period.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844,
e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the Issuer Rules of Nasdaq Stockholm. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on January 3, 2022 at 7:45 p.m. CET.



About Better Collective

Better Collectiveis a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of platforms include bettingexpert.com, VegasInsider.com, HLTV.organd Action Network. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Attachment

  • BC Regulatory release no. 1_2022 Capital increase 2022.01.03 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/87ea2d5a-eb94-4366-af77-1debef26757f)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
