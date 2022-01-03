Regulatory News:

La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: LFDE ISIN: FR0013030152), a negative carbon energy producer, announces that its shares are now eligible to Deferred Settlement Service ("SRD") on the Long-only segment ("SRD Long only").

Improving share liquidity

With a constantly increasing daily transaction volume, a growing number of retail investors participating in the stock trading and growing interest from institutional investors, La Française de l'Energie's share has seen its liquidity steadily increasing.

Any share listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange with a minimum daily transaction volume of 100,000 euros is eligible for SRD Long only status.

The SRD Long only, framed by strict prudential rules, will allow people holding a French securities account to buy short La Francaise de l'Energie shares by deferring their settlements, thus benefiting from an upward leverage effect.

Eligibility for the SRD Long only will increase the attractiveness of La Francaise de l'Energie and promote the liquidity of its share, thereby exposing it to a broader investor base.

La Française de l'Energie confirms its objective of achieving annualized revenue of 35 million and an EBITDA margin of over 45% by the end of 2022.

About La Française de l'Énergie

La Française de l'Energie is negative carbon energy producer, specializing setting up decentralized energy production sites. La Française de l'Energie supplies gas, green electricity and heat to regional players, thus replacing imported energy with local, cleaner energy. La Française de l'Énergie has strong development potential and aims to become a benchmark independent player in the energy sector in Europe. The company benefits from the innovative company label awarded by Bpifrance.

More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

