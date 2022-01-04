Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.01.2022 | 04:57
98 Leser
Xinhua Silk Road: Chery's NEV QQ Ice Cream unveiled at a cultural festival in Wuhu, Anhui

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chery Automobile has launched its first new energy vehicle (NEV) QQ Ice Cream recently, in light of which Wuhu City of east China'sAnhui Province held a cultural festival on December 28 to not only introduce the new auto product, but also promote Wuhu's traditional culture.

Photo shows the host venue of the cultural festival in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province.

QQ Ice Cream was disclosed to the public at the opening ceremony of the cultural festival on Tuesday evening, which attracts many citizens to watch the performance such as 3D drones performance, fireworks show and light show.

Photo shows that QQ Ice Cream was disclosed to the public at the opening ceremony of the event.

The new car is the first model of Chery's iCar ecology with price ranging from 29,900 to 43,900 yuan, which is believed to bring green, economic and convenient driving experience.

Photo shows that the car is introduced at the host venue of the cultural festival in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province.

Exhibition areas are also set at the cultural festival to showcase Wuhu's history and culture, modern technology and local brands. People have the chance to watch Wuhu rice carving, pulp dyeing and other traditional folk art as well as latest sci-tech achievements such as NEVs, robots, etc.

Photo shows that citizens are paying a visit at the exhibition area of the cultural festival.

The event is a grand activity to enrich citizens' cultural life, a stage to demonstrate the innovative achievements of Wuhu enterprises, and also a chance to promote the image of Wuhu, said Shan Xiangqian, Party Chief of Wuhu City.

Original link:https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/325699.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1719220/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1719221/image_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1719222/image_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1719223/image_4.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
