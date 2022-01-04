Oerlikon Metco Coating Services (MCS) is pleased to announce that the company's new laser cladding service center is fully operational in Huntersville, NC, a suburb of Charlotte NC.

As previously communicated last year, Oerlikon would expand their existing world-class additive manufacturing facility to include laser cladding and thermal spray services; thereby implementing a service "super center" under one roof and allowing the company to conveniently offer "Print Coat" parts.

Laser cladding services are now fully operational at this facility with the ability to offer O.D. and I.D. coatings, as well as laser hardening, pre- and post-machining and inspection services.

The facility is well-equipped to handle a wide range of parts, with a maximum part weight of 15,000 lb (6,800 kg), maximum part length of 480 in (12,192 mm). Outside diameters up to 96 in (2438 mm), as well as inside diameters from 2 in to 120 in (50.8 mm to 3048 mm) can be processed.

Experienced personnel at the Huntersville location and the company's long history of laser cladding solution development will serve the aerospace, energy and automotive markets, among others.

"Laser cladding is increasingly an important process in the services that Oerlikon, through Oerlikon Metco Coating Services, can offer. We are therefore excited to see this new facility now in operation and already serving our customers," states Thomas Meier, Global Head of Sales for Metco Coating Services. The substantial investment at the Huntersville facility, along with a recent significant investment in new, leading edge laser cladding equipment at the company's Wohlen, Switzerland facility, clearly punctuates the importance of laser cladding to the overall coating service strategy. In addition, the company continues to develop new materials optimized for the laser cladding process.

In addition to the laser cladding expansion at Huntersville, thermal spray coating equipment is currently being installed and planned to be operational at the same location at the end of Q1 2022.

About Oerlikon Metco

Oerlikon Metco enhances surfaces that bring benefits to customers through a uniquely broad range of surface technologies, equipment, materials, services, specialized machining services and components. The surface technologies such as Thermal Spray, Laser Cladding and Laser Hardening improve the performance and increase efficiency and reliability. Oerlikon Metco serves industries such as aviation, power generation, automotive, oil gas, industrial and other specialized markets and operates a dynamically growing network of more than 40 sites in EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific. Oerlikon Metco, together with Oerlikon Balzers, and Oerlikon AM belong to the Surface Solutions Segment of the Switzerland-based Oerlikon Group (SIX: OERL).

About Oerlikon AM

Oerlikon AM is a leading provider of additive and conventional manufacturing solutions with metals and polymers. The extensive portfolio of solutions offered by Oerlikon AM ranges from the co-development and contract manufacturing of high-quality and performance-optimized components, through research and development, to the production of the company's own metal powders for 3D printing. Moreover, materials, process and applications engineering, certified manufacturing processes, post-processing of components and quality management enable Oerlikon AM to provide its global circle of customers from different industries with optimally customized comprehensive solutions. Oerlikon AM supplies the aerospace, energy, automotive and tooling sectors as well as various other high-tech industries. Together with Oerlikon Balzers and Oerlikon Metco, Oerlikon AM forms the Surface Solutions segment of the Swiss-based Oerlikon Group (SIX: OERL). The segment provides unique and integrated solutions from material selection, through to manufacturing, post-processing, and coating of functional components. As part of the Oerlikon Group, which has 10 600 employees in 37 countries, Oerlikon AM now employs more than 200 people at its four sites throughout Europe, the United States and China.

