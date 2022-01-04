DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
/ Key word(s): Conference
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, January 4, 2022 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, will participate in the following conferences in January 2022:
H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference
A webcast of the presentation will be available from Monday, January 10, 2022, at 7:00 am ET (1:00 pm CET) via the "Presentations & Webcasts" page in the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at www.vivoryon.com and will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the conference.
04.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
|Weinbergweg 22
|06120 Halle/Saale
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)345 555 9900
|Fax:
|+49 (0)345 555 9901
|E-mail:
|contact@vivoryon.com
|Internet:
|www.vivoryon.com
|ISIN:
|NL00150002Q7
|WKN:
|A2QJV6
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
|EQS News ID:
|1264312
