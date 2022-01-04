Regulatory News:

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 ALSEN), a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, announces that Aniz Girach, MD, is joining the Board of directors as an independent Board member. The appointment is effective following the Board meeting, which took place on January 3rd.

Dr. Girach will replace Jean-François Morin. His appointment will expand the number of independent Board members to four of a total of nine.

Scott Myers, Chairman of the board of Sensorion, commented: "Sensorion is at a critical inflection point, with key catalysts ahead in its goal of finding innovative treatments to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss, including imminent clinical data from our lead program, SENS-401, and three novel gene therapy programs in preclinical development. We're thrilled that Aniz has joined the Board of Sensorion. His extensive background in retinal disease development, an area where clinical advances will be highly supportive for Sensorion's ongoing research in gene therapy for inner ear disorders and his experience in clinical development and medical affairs roles make him an ideal candidate to augment Sensorion's Board."

"I'm delighted to be joining Sensorion, a pioneer in hearing loss disorders, at this pivotal time in its development, and I look forward to working with the leadership team and the Board. I'm excited to have the opportunity to share my expertise in research and development and specifically gene therapy clinical development to further expand Sensorion's pipeline in the inner ear field," added Dr. Aniz Girach.

Dr. Girach is currently serving as the Chief Medical Officer at ProQR Therapeutics NV, where he is leading the development of genetic therapies for inherited retinal diseases. Prior to that he served in the same role at Nightstar Therapeutics and Oxurion NV (formerly ThromboGenics). With over 22 years' experience in the industry, his other past roles also include being Global Head of Ophtalmology at Merck, Vice President, Clinical Development at Alcon Laboratories and Senior Global Ophthalmologist/Medical Director at Eli Lilly.

Dr. Girach is an Honorary Professor at Wills Eye Hospital, Philadelphia, USA and a member of three Scientific Advisory Boards for international ophthalmic organizations. He is also a reviewer for five peer-reviewed journals, including Eye and IOVS, and has edited four books and published over 100 abstracts/manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. Sensorion has launched three gene therapy programs, currently at preclinical stage, aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin, hearing loss related to gene target GJB2 as well as Usher Syndrome Type 1 to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is potentially uniquely placed, through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics, to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

