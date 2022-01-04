Not for Distribution or Release, Directly or Indirectly, In or Into the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan or Any Other Jurisdiction in Which the Distribution or Release Would Be Unlawful. Other Restrictions Are Applicable. Please See the Important Notice at the End of This Press Release.

The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) are pleased to invite you to CCBA's Capital Markets Day (CMD) to be held January 18, 2022, which will cover an overview of CCBA and its operating markets, its strategic imperatives and select financial information.

CCBA is the largest bottler of non-alcoholic ready to drink (NARTD) beverages in Africa, accounting for more than 40% of The Coca-Cola Company's African volumes, and the eighth largest Coca-Cola bottler by revenue globally. Over recent years, CCBA outperformed all the listed Coca-Cola bottlers by volume growth, outside of Covid-19 impacted 2020, and believes it can continue this outperformance.

CCBA has developed superior scale and reach in Sub-Saharan Africa, with long established roots dating back 80 years, which has allowed it to gain a deep understanding of local business environments and develop a far-reaching distribution network and strong commercial capabilities tailored to its individual local markets. It is the largest pure-play African consumer platform, well-positioned to capture growth, with an extensive distribution and supply chain infrastructure.

CCBA operates in 14 countries including its six key markets of South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mozambique and Namibia, as well as Tanzania, Botswana, Ghana, Zambia, the islands of Comoros and Mayotte, Eswatini and Lesotho.

"As a business, we have undergone significant change over recent years and, through close alignment with The Coca-Cola Company, we have strategically repositioned our business to ensure that we are well-placed to capture the African growth promise," said CCBA CEO Jacques Vermeulen. "We look forward to introduce you to our business and the compelling growth opportunities we see across our markets."

Webcast details and registration

The CMD will comprise a video webcast, followed by a live Q&A session with CEO Jacques Vermeulen and CFO Norton Kingwill, starting at 14:00 GMT 16:00 SAST on January 18, 2022.

Registration will be required for the event and will open on January 11, 2022. The registration and webcast can be accessed via the company's website: www.ccbagroup.com.

A replay service will also be made available after the event at the above web address.

About Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

CCBA is the 8th largest Coca-Cola bottling partner in the world by revenue, and the largest on the continent. It accounts for over 40% of all Coca-Cola products sold in Africa by volume. With over 20,000 employees in Africa, CCBA services millions of customers with a host of international and local brands. The group was formed in July 2016 after the successful combination of the southern and east Africa bottling operations of the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages businesses of The Coca-Cola Company, SABMiller plc and Gutsche Family Investments. CCBA shareholders are currently: The Coca-Cola Company 66.5% and Gutsche Family Investments 33.5%. CCBA operates in 14 countries, including its six key markets of South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mozambique and Namibia, as well as Tanzania, Botswana, Ghana, Zambia, the islands of Comoros and Mayotte, Eswatini and Lesotho.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

