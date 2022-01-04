Regulatory News:

Bastide Le Confort Médical (Euronext Paris Compartment B: BLC, FR0000035370), a specialist in the supply of medical devices and home care services, today announced the appointment of Jean-Claude Brdenk as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Operations and Development.

Vincent Bastide, Chairman and CEO of Bastide Le Confort Médical, stated: "I am delighted to welcome Jean-Claude Brdenk as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Operations and Development of Groupe Bastide. Jean-Claude brings to the Group more than 20 years of international experience at the highest level in the home care and care services sector. His extensive knowledge of the industry, coupled with his vast expertise in developing companies internationally, will be a strong asset in driving the strategic development and internationalization of Bastide. With a track record of success in developing a major French group, I have full confidence in his ability to strengthen our leadership position and increase the profitable growth we have delivered for years.

Prior to joining the Bastide Group, Jean-Claude Brdenk, 54 years old, spent more than eleven years as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of operations for the ORPEA Group, a world leader in long-term care. He was in charge of operations in all the countries where it is settled, in Europe as well as in China and Latin America. Between July 1997 and March 2010, Mr. Brdenk served the same company as Chief Operating Officer. In these two positions, he actively contributed to ORPEA's international development and to the structuring of activities and teams in the organization. Prior to these positions, Jean-Claude Brdenk spent 4 years within the IMR (Institute of Management Resources) consultancy where he was a consultant specialized in organization. Since 2020, he has held the position of Deputy Chairman of the home care and care services Federation (Syndicat National des Établissements Résidences Privés et Services d'Aide Domicile pour Personnes Agées, Synerpa), the leading federation of private retirement homes in France. Jean-Claude Brdenk is a graduate of the Institut Supérieur de Gestion (ISG Paris).

Next financial press release

2021-22 H1 Revenue: Monday February 28, 2022, after market.

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, the BASTIDE Group is one of the main European providers of services (rental and sale) of Medical Devices. Present in 5 countries, BASTIDE is developing a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet the needs of patients in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, perfusion, respiratory, stomatherapy and urology. BASTIDE is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, Bloomberg BLC: FP).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005476/en/

Contacts:

Groupe Bastide

Vincent Bastide

Olivier Jourdanney

T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08

NewCap

Investor Relations

Emmanuel Huynh Théo Martin

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 20 42

bastide@newcap.eu

NewCap

Press Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

bastide@newcap.eu