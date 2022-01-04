Helium Ventures Plc - Admission to Dual Trading on OTCQB

Helium Ventures plc

("Helium Ventures" or the "Company")

Admission to Dual Trading on OTCQB

Helium Ventures (AQSE:HEV), a special purpose acquisition vehicle focused on the upstream natural gas sector, with a particular focus on helium, is pleased to announce that the Company's application for its shares to be additionally traded on the OTCQB Market, the mid-tier OTC Equity Market in the United States (the "US"), has been approved. Trading in the Company's Ordinary Shares will therefore commence at the market open today under the ticker symbol "HEVVF".

The Company believes that the dual trading of its shares on the UK Aquis Stock Exchange and the US OTCQB market will provide enhanced investor benefits, including easier access to trading for investors based in the US and increased liquidity provided by a broader pool of potential investors.

The ability to trade in the Company's existing ordinary shares on the Aquis Stock Exchange will not be affected by having the OTCQB trading facility and no new shares have been issued. The Company will continue to make announcements and disclosures to the London market through the Regulatory News Service.

The Company would like to thank its OTCQX Sponsor, Galanopoulos & Company, the corporate securities law firm that sponsored the listing of the Company onto the OTCQB trading platform.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Helium Venturesplc Neil Ritson +44 (0)20 3475 6834 Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations) Ben Simons +44 (0)20 7390 0234 Oliver Clark Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Liam Murray +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Ludovico Lazzaretti

For more information please visit:www.heliumvs.com