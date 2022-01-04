Bluetti's NA300 sodium-ion solar generator offers thermal stability, fast-charging capacity, low-temperature performance, and integration efficiency.From pv magazine USA Bluetti, a Las Vegas-based manufacturer of solar energy facilities, PV generators, solar panels, and other solar peripherals, has launched a sodium-ion solar generator, the NA300, and a compatible battery module, the B480. Bluetti said its first-generation sodium-ion battery excels in thermal stability, fast-charging capacity, low-temperature performance, and integration efficiency, despite slightly lower energy density than ...

