EQS-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim completes acquisition in the US Pacific Northwest region



04.01.2022 / 09:00



Holcim completed the acquisition of Cowden Inc., a leader in ready-mix concrete and aggregates in Bellingham, Washington. This acquisition expands Holcim's footprint in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. Jan Jenisch, CEO: 'This acquisition is another step in our 'Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth' to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. We warmly welcome the more than 100 Cowden employees to join the Holcim family. With Cowden and its strong local roots we will strengthen our presence in this growing market and contribute to Holcim's overall strategy to expand our range of low-carbon products and solutions.' Since 1945, Cowden Inc. has been a trusted building partner in the Bellingham area, growing in the region to include two ready-mix concrete plants, eight aggregate facilities and a hauling fleet. The organization will operate as Cowden, a division of Aggregate Industries Pacific Northwest, and will become a member of Holcim in the US. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. More information is available on www.holcim.com About Cowden

Cowden is a leader in ready-mix concrete and aggregates in Bellingham, Washington state, USA. Since 1945, Cowden has supplied both large commercial construction projects and small residential jobs with its two ready-mix concrete plants, eight aggregate facilities and a hauling fleet. More information is available on www.cowdeninc.com Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

End of Media Release

