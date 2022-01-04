Nokia Oyj: Nokia and Tele2 expand 5G partnership in the Baltics

Press Release

Nokia and Tele2 expand 5G partnership in the Baltics

Nokia to supply 5G RAN solutions from its latest ReefShark-powered AirScale portfolio to Tele2 in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania

The newly expanded deal marks twenty-five years of continuous cooperation with Tele2 in the region

4 January 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that it is extending its partnership with Tele2 to deploy 5G RAN in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in a long-term deal. The deal will continue to build on the 25 years of strong and close cooperation between Nokia and Tele2 in the Baltic region. Nokia's 5G solutions will enable Tele2 to deliver connectivity and capacity benefits at ultra-low latencies to their customers as well as reduce complexity. Nokia is the incumbent and sole supplier in the deal.

Nokia will provide equipment from its latest ReefShark System on Chip-powered AirScale equipment portfolio to modernize Tele2's nationwide radio network. The rollout will begin once Tele2 has acquired sufficient spectrum with auctions for both low and high band frequencies happening next year. Tele2 has previously acquired 5G spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band and the 700 MHz spectrum in Latvia. Nokia's AirScale RAN portfolio is designed for seamless, simple, and efficient 'plug-in' deployment and reduced power consumption. It covers all deployment scenarios including dense-urban environments and wide-area coverage.

Nokia has partnered with Tele2 on 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G network deployments in the Baltics since 1996.

Petras Masiulis, CEO Baltics at Tele2, commented: "We now have a strong and reliable partner for our complete 5G rollout in the Baltics and together we will provide a major upgrade to the connectivity in each country, providing our customers with better speeds, reliability, and coverage. Nokia has been a great partner to us throughout previous generations of mobile technology and we look forward to continuing this partnership as we deploy the next generation of infrastructure in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania."

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, stated: "We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with Tele2 in the Baltics and take great pride in being selected as their trusted 5G partner for this important deployment. Our best-in-class AirScale portfolio will deliver cutting-edge connectivity to their customers across multiple markets and I look forward to working closely with them on this project and beyond."

