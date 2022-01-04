Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance: Velocity Truck Centers Completes Acquisition of Triple-T Truck Centers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Velocity Truck Centers (VTC) is pleased to announce that the company has expanded further into the Southeast with the acquisition of Triple-T Truck Centers. These acquisitions extend VTC's reach in the Southeast along the I-40 in North Carolina to Warsaw, Rocky Point and Wilmington, and into South Carolina including Florence and Charleston. The acquisition also includes the Aftermarket Parts company located in New Bern, North Carolina which provides wholesale replacement parts to the forestry and construction industries nationally and worldwide.

VTC now consists of 62 locations across North America, including 11 body shops, and offering coast-to-coast coverage of commercial vehicle sales, service, parts, collision and fabrication services as well as equipment financing. VTC will bring its unparalleled customer focus, including two-hour Express Assessment, Elite Support Certification and equipment financing through its Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance division, to Triple-T's markets in the Carolinas.

From Brad Fauvre and Conan Barker, Co-Presidents of VTC, "We are very excited to extend our reach in the Carolinas with the addition of the Triple-T locations which have an exceptionally dedicated employee base that we look forward to working with as part of the Velocity team. We want to thank Tim Matt for choosing VTC to carry on his legacy and continue to provide the best service possible for his customers across North and South Carolina."

From Tim Matt, owner of Triple-T, "I am pleased to have chosen Velocity Truck Centers to carry on the legacy of the Triple-T companies and Aftermarket Parts which began with my family in 1967. It was extremely important to me that Velocity committed to continue the stewardship of my senior management, employees and customers with the same care, ethics and attention as the Matt family has shown for the last 54 years. The transaction has gone exactly as discussed when we shook hands, and I wish Velocity the best of success with their next chapter in the Carolinas and throughout the global markets served by Aftermarket Parts."

Velocity Truck Centers, a part of the Velocity Vehicle Group (VVG), operates 54 commercial vehicle dealership locations in the US across California, Arizona, Nevada, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Hawaii. VVG also operates 16 Daimler dealerships across Australia, as well as 8 locations in Baja, Mexico. VTC provides new & used commercial vehicle sales, including the full spectrum from pickup trucks to delivery vans to 18-wheelers and school busses, as well as aftermarket parts and service support, along with a multitude of other vehicle-related services. VTC is an authorized dealer for the Freightliner, Western Star, Autocar, Ford, Fuso, Thomas Built Buses, Sprinter, Isuzu, Hino Trucks, SportTruck, Renegade RV, Rosenbauer fire, Crane Carrier and Freightliner Custom Chassis vehicle brands. VVG also offers equipment financing through its Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance subsidiary, as well as small business and SBA loans through Velocity SBA and truck rental and leasing through Velocity Truck Rental and Leasing.

Media Contact:

Chris Lewinski

909-942-9440

clewinski@crlease.com

SOURCE: Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/680818/Velocity-Truck-Centers-Completes-Acquisition-of-Triple-T-Truck-Centers