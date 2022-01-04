Sharply rising PV module prices were one of the most notable developments in global solar markets in 2021. And while it dampened PV installations, with some projects delayed or canceled, the higher prices may point to a future where robust and stable demand leads to more sustainable pricing trends.The former Trina Solar Chief Scientist has been a forceful voice for the sustainability of PV cell and module materials as the industry grows towards gigawatt scale. Veteran solar researcher Pierre J Verlinden has pointed to silver and indium at the consumption levels in high-efficiency heterojunction ...

