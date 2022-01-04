Empower Clinics Inc.: MediSure Canada Receives Health Canada Licence For Two New Best-In-Class Products

New Blood Glucose Monitor and Rapid At-Home Vitamin D Deficiency Test Provides Innovative Solutions to Canadian Healthcare Needs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - is pleased to announce its subsidiary, MediSure Canada, has received new Health Canada Medical Device Licences for MediSure healthcare products. This includes a Class 3 Medical Device Licence under the number 107186 for the commercialization of its next MediSure Empower Blood Glucose Monitoring System ("BGM"), and a Class 2 Medical Device Licence under the number 107206 for the commercialization of a Medisure Vitamin D Rapid Test ("Vitamin D Rapid Test").

MediSure Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary, has over two decades of experience in the diabetic management healthcare industry. The Company is pleased to expand its product line and provide innovative solutions to Canadians living with diabetes. The latest BGM product augments the existing line by providing a system with state-of-the-art Bluetooth capabilities. It allows patients to instantly connect their health information to their phone through a lighter and more compact medical device.

This latest BGM product will provide doctors and Canadians with additional choices in their diabetic management planning. MediSure continues to see immense demand for its products due to its reputation for high-quality, affordable products. The Company is currently working to register the device with insurance providers; this step will make the product accessible through Canadians' healthcare plans. MediSure anticipates rolling out its new BGM online and in pharmacies in late Q1 2022.

MediSure continues to expand beyond the diabetic industry with its recent MediSure Rapid Antigen Health Canada test submission and now the approval of its first ever Vitamin D Rapid Test. Vitamin D deficiency affects roughly 10% of Canadians, and it contributes to various adverse health effects such as heart disease, high blood pressure, and infections and immune system disorders. Vitamin D testing places a great toll on the healthcare system as patients are required to see their doctor and be referred for blood work. MediSure Vitamin D Rapid Test lowers the barriers to identifying this problem by creating the first fully at-home Vitamin D Rapid Test kit in Canada. Through the kits patients are able to receive a result on whether they have vitamin D deficiency without heading to the doctor's office. These kits enable patients to act as better advocates and stewards of their healthcare. MediSure anticipates commercialization of this product in Q1 2022.

"MediSure has made immense progress since joining Empower," said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower. "Through the capacity and leadership of our team, they've been able to double down on their sales, increase their research and development, and, most importantly, expand their ability to provide affordable and quality health management solutions."

"The next-generation BGM product and Vitamin D test are amazing additions to the MediSure line," added Mario Cortis, President of MediSure. "Canadians health is better served when they have access to top-quality tools, I'm proud we're able to redeploy our experience in the diabetes industry to improve other healthcare needs."

ABOUT MEDISURE:

MediSure Canada is a Canadian medical device company dedicated to bringing value to the high cost of diabetes, both to patients and insurers. MediSure's products are designed and manufactured with safety and durability in mind, meeting all ISO standards with world-class quality controls. Equipped with features that lead the industry in technology, MediSure's products are designed to offer a user-friendly experience and an overall improved approach to diabetes management.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

