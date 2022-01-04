The Chinese manufacturer has launched two new bifacial products based on its n-type TOPCon 2.0 cell technology. The JW-HD156N panel has a power output of 615W, a front side efficiency of 22% and is intended for utility scale projects. The second product, called JW-HD108N, is an all-black panel with a power rating of 430W, for the residential segment.Chinese PV module manufacturer Jolywood has launched two more bifacial solar module series based on the company's n-type TOPCon 2.0 cell technology. The two series were dubbed JW-HD156N and JW-HD108N and have a power output of up to 615 and 430W, ...

