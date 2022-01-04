Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) ("Humanigen"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called 'cytokine storm,' announced that Cameron Durrant, chairman and chief executive officer of Humanigen, will present at two healthcare conferences in January 2022. The company and its management are also expected to meet with investors, analysts, bankers and potential partners during the conferences next week. All presentations and meetings will be held virtually. Dr. Durrant will provide updates on recent interactions with regulatory authorities from the United States, United Kingdom and European Union. Dr. Durrant also will provide updates on the enrollment for the ACTIV-5/BET-B clinical trial of lenzilumab in hospitalized COVID-19 patients (NCT04351152), the strategy and potential timing of an amendment to the Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") of lenzilumab for COVID-19 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and the timeline for the response to written questions received from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ("MHRA"). Lastly, Dr. Durrant will describe the company's clinical development pipeline, including foreign COVID-19 trials with lenzilumab and the studies in CAR-T, aGvHD and CMML.

Details of the presentations and link to webcasts are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference January 10 13

The prerecorded presentation will be available beginning Monday January 7, 2022, 7:00 AM ET

Link to webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/69fd2a11-6a62-43f3-86a4-17f12adbdda3

40th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

The live presentation will be given Thursday, January 13, 2022, 7:30 AM ET

Link to the webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare22/sessions/39967-humanigen/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

Solebury Trout Management Access Event

Humanigen is also participating in the Solebury Trout Management Access Event, being held virtually between each of January 10-13 and January 18-20, 2022. Parties interested in 1x1 meetings with management are invited to register for a private meeting at https://troutaccess.com/investor.php/c/SoleburyTrout1x1ManagementAccessEvent2022

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) ("Humanigen"), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called 'cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is a first-in class antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). Results from preclinical models indicate GM-CSF is an upstream regulator of many inflammatory cytokines and chemokines involved in the cytokine storm. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, investigation showed high levels of GM-CSF secreting T cells were associated with disease severity and intensive care unit admission. Humanigen's Phase 3 LIVE-AIR study suggests early intervention with lenzilumab may prevent consequences of a full-blown cytokine storm in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Humanigen is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 and certain CD19-targeted CAR-T cell therapies and is also exploring the effectiveness of lenzilumab in other inflammatory conditions such as acute Graft versus Host Disease ("aGvHD") in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. For more information, visit www.humanigen.com and follow Humanigen on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. Lenzilumab is an investigational product and is not approved or authorized in any country.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment, and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, and you should be aware that actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "potential," "possible," "goals," "accelerate," "continue," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the topics to be addressed in Dr. Durrant's presentations and other statements regarding our plans relating to lenzilumab.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks inherent in our lack of profitability and need for additional capital to grow our business; our dependence on partners to further the development of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in the development, attainment of the requisite regulatory authorizations and approvals and launch of any new pharmaceutical product; the outcome of pending or future litigation; and the various risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our latest annual and quarterly reports and other filings with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You should not rely upon any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, in each case, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Humanigen Investor Relations Contact

Timothy E. Morris

COO&CFO

Humanigen, Inc.

tmorris@humanigen.com

+1-650-400-6874