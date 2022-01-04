Zug, Switzerland and Vancouver, BritishÂ Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2022) - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWPM) (ISIN: CA4457371090) ("Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as part of its continued commercialization strategy it has named current Board member, Dr. Konstantino Ghertsos, as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Concluding his mandated interim role, Alain Fernandez, will step down as interim CEO, while remaining on the Board of Directors to further support the Company. The appointment of Dr. Ghertsos strengthens the Company's ability to existing sales efforts of its Hunter Marketplace Solutions ("HMS") offering in Central Africa. HMS is designed to create customised blockchain-based marketplaces that leverage the power of decentralized finance to facilitate more transparent and efficient trading of physical commodities.

"I am excited to transition the CEO role to Kostas. He has been integral of connecting our existing technologies to opportunities in West and Central Africa, and beyond. Under his commercially focused guidance the Company will be able to accelerate its path towards revenue generation," said outgoing interim CEO Alain Fernandez.

"I would like to thank Alain and the Board for this appointment," said Dr. Ghertsos. " I look forward to continuing the existing efforts to implement HMS in unserved markets in Central Africa. There are many use-cases we have been working on this year. These include both sovereign and private opportunities and will be scalable across many countries," added Dr. Ghertsos. He has served as Director of Supply for Inver Energy Ltd. in Ireland and was previously a Senior Trader at MRI Trading in Switzerland. He has also held several key trading and senior executive roles in European public companies. Dr. Ghertsos holds a BSc in Oceanography and Marine Biology from the University of Southampton, a Matrise (Master's Degree) in Marine Ecology from the University of Paris VI, & a PhD in Oceanography & a DEA in Data Analysis & Computer Modeling from the University of Lille I.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Fernandez for his service and looks forward to continuing to work with him at a Board level.

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. is a blockchain marketplace company that has developed proprietary technologies that digitalise and streamline transaction lifecycles for underserved and inefficient markets. With its Hunter Marketplace Solutions ("HMS") product, the Company supports the creation of customised marketplaces and enhanced data analytics capabilities that deliver more favourable economics and fair market access for all, as well as supporting numerous ESG opportunities throughout transactional ecosystems. The first such HMS-powered solution is OilEx, which will connect independent oil producers, buyers, and traders in a trusted digital marketplace to optimize prices, simplify processes, improve transparency, and support a reduced carbon footprint.

