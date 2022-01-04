Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced that Cannae Holdings, Inc. ("Cannae") (NYSE: CNNE), through its subsidiary, has purchased approximately 5.7 million shares of Paysafe's common stock through a series of open market transactions in late December 2021 in accordance with the Company's securities trading policy and applicable securities laws. As of December 31, 2021, Cannae owned 59,758,641 common shares, which represents approximately 8.26% of Paysafe's outstanding common shares.

William P. Foley, II, Chairman of Cannae, commented, "Based on our confidence in the path Paysafe is now on, Cannae has acquired an additional 5.7 million shares in open market transactions totaling $22.2 million."

Today's announcement follows the Company's December 8 announcement that Paysafe leadership and independent directors purchased approximately 737,000 shares of Paysafe's common stock through open market transactions in November and December 2021.

The 13D filing can be found at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1704720/000119312522000635/d206562dsc13d.htm

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE:PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of US $100 billion in 2020 and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

