Scorpio Gold Corporation: Scorpio Gold Reports Final Results from Phase I Exploration Drilling at the Manhattan Mine Property, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Scorpio Gold Corporation ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGN) is pleased to provide the final results of its surface RC drilling program at the Manhattan West and East pits at the recently acquired Kinross Manhattan Property in Manhattan, Nevada.

Thirty-one holes (6907m) were completed in this Phase I program, including 19 holes in the West Pit area and 12 holes in the East Pit area (Figure 1). Assay results for 12 holes drilled in the West Pit and 5 holes in the East Pit area were reported in the Company's July 20, September 7, November 2 and December 9, 2021 news releases.

Scorpio Gold's geological staff are in the process of compiling and reviewing the analytical and geological data in context with historical results to build a better understanding of the controls to mineralization and structural complexity of the East and West pit areas. Planning for a Phase II drilling program is in progress and will focus on defining the extent and continuity of the multiple mineralized zones intersected to date.

Table 1: Manhattan Mine Drilling - Remaining Significant Results

Hole ID Azm

(deg) Dip

(deg) From

(ft) To

(ft) Width

(ft) Gold

(oz/T) From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Gold

(g/t) West Pit Area MWRC21-010 57.9 -54.8 515.0 520.0 5.0 0.059 157.1 158.6 1.5 2.02 545.0 590.0 45.0 0.041 166.2 180.0 13.7 1.41 Including 580.0 585.0 5.0 0.200 176.9 178.4 1.5 6.86 MWRC21-011 54.6 -47.6 25.0 30.0 5.0 0.063 7.6 9.2 1.5 1.97 420.0 435.0 15.0 0.096 128.1 132.7 4.6 3.29 MWRC21-012 57.2 -60.2 175.0 180.0 5.0 0.036 53.4 54.9 1.5 1.23 270.0 290.0 20.0 0.028 82.4 88.5 6.1 0.96 330.0 335.0 5.0 0.021 100.7 102.2 1.5 0.72 480.0 495.0 15.0 0.023 146.4 151.0 4.6 0.78 MWRC21-013 61.6 -61.4 570.0 575.0 5.0 0.024 173.9 175.4 1.5 0.82 MWRC21-014 62.8 -61.3 565.0 570.0 5.0 0.367 172.3 173.9 1.5 12.59 935.0 940.0 5.0 0.192 285.2 286.7 1.5 6.59 1015.0 1020.0 5.0 0.206 309.6 311.1 1.5 7.07 MWRC21-015 61.9 -60.9 No significant results MWRC21-016 36.7 -50.4 10.0 15.0 5.0 0.024 3.1 4.6 1.5 0.82 45.0 65.0 20.0 0.055 13.7 19.8 6.1 1.88 145.0 150.0 5.0 0.030 44.2 45.8 1.5 1.03 165.0 170.0 5.0 0.034 50.3 51.9 1.5 1.17 205.0 210.0 5.0 0.020 62.5 64.1 1.5 0.69 220.0 225.0 5.0 0.012 67.1 68.6 1.5 0.41 805.0 825.0 20.0 0.031 245.5 251.6 6.1 1.05 85.0 150.0 65.0 0.036 25.9 45.8 19.8 1.22 530.0 535.0 5.0 0.033 161.7 163.2 1.5 1.13 East Pit Area MERC21-006 302.7 -45.7 285.0 290.0 5.0 0.020 86.9 88.5 1.5 0.69 330.0 335.0 5.0 0.054 100.7 102.2 1.5 1.85 MERC21-007 No significant results MERC21-008 99.6 -60.5 35.0 75.0 40.0 0.038 10.7 22.9 12.2 1.31 150.0 160.0 10.0 0.033 45.8 48.8 3.1 1.13 MERC21-009 99.9 -47.2 40.0 45.0 5.0 0.115 12.2 13.7 1.5 3.93 50.0 70.0 20.0 0.017 15.3 21.4 6.1 0.59 95.0 105.0 10.0 0.008 29.0 32.0 3.1 0.26 140.0 150.0 10.0 0.028 42.7 45.8 3.1 0.94 MERC21-010 94.1 -55.9 0.0 10.0 10.0 0.034 0.0 3.1 3.1 1.15 90.0 105.0 15.0 0.018 27.5 32.0 4.6 0.61 125.0 135.0 10.0 0.040 38.1 41.2 3.1 1.35 385.0 390.0 5.0 0.049 117.4 119.0 1.5 1.68 610.0 645.0 35.0 0.043 186.1 196.7 10.7 1.47 810.0 815.0 5.0 0.029 247.1 248.6 1.5 0.99 610.0 645.0 35.0 0.043 186.1 196.7 10.7 1.47 810.0 815.0 5.0 0.029 247.1 248.6 1.5 0.99 MERC21-011 95.0 -45.0 0.0 25.0 25.0 0.013 0.0 7.6 7.6 0.45 45.0 65.0 20.0 0.264 13.7 19.8 6.1 9.05 Including 50.0 55.0 5.0 0.827 15.3 16.8 1.5 28.37 MERC21-011A 82.9 -45.5 0.0 10.0 10.0 0.044 0.0 3.1 3.1 1.51 80.0 115.0 35.0 0.032 24.4 35.1 10.7 1.09

Note: All holes presented in Table 1 were completed by reverse circulation (RC) drilling. Widths are presented as down hole core lengths; true widths are undefined at this time. Analytical results were performed by ALS Minerals Laboratory, in Reno, Nevada an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited facility, utilizing fire assay with gravimetric finish analysis. Further details are presented in the Company's quality assurance and quality control program for the Goldwedge project available at: GW QAQC. The same protocols apply to the Manhattan project.

Figure 1. Geological plan map of the West and East pits in the Manhattan Mine area

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold now holds a 100% interest in the consolidated Manhattan District in Nevada comprising the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge property in Manhattan, Nevada with a fully permitted underground mine and a 400 ton per day mill facility and a 100% interest of the Manhattan Property situated adjacent and proximal to the Goldwedge property.

Scorpio Gold also holds 100% interest in the Mineral Ridge gold project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

The technical information contained within this release has been reviewed and approved by independent geological consultant, Mohan R Vulimiri, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

