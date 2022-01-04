Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Heute Countdown nach Ad-hoc: Kommt die Rekordfahrt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PHEF ISIN: CA80918M2031 Ticker-Symbol: ZS3A 
Tradegate
03.01.22
16:37 Uhr
0,060 Euro
-0,010
-14,39 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0600,08014:17
0,0600,07914:17
ACCESSWIRE
04.01.2022 | 13:08
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scorpio Gold Corporation: Scorpio Gold Reports Final Results from Phase I Exploration Drilling at the Manhattan Mine Property, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Scorpio Gold Corporation ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGN) is pleased to provide the final results of its surface RC drilling program at the Manhattan West and East pits at the recently acquired Kinross Manhattan Property in Manhattan, Nevada.

Thirty-one holes (6907m) were completed in this Phase I program, including 19 holes in the West Pit area and 12 holes in the East Pit area (Figure 1). Assay results for 12 holes drilled in the West Pit and 5 holes in the East Pit area were reported in the Company's July 20, September 7, November 2 and December 9, 2021 news releases.

Scorpio Gold's geological staff are in the process of compiling and reviewing the analytical and geological data in context with historical results to build a better understanding of the controls to mineralization and structural complexity of the East and West pit areas. Planning for a Phase II drilling program is in progress and will focus on defining the extent and continuity of the multiple mineralized zones intersected to date.

Table 1: Manhattan Mine Drilling - Remaining Significant Results

Hole ID

Azm
(deg)

Dip
(deg)

From
(ft)

To
(ft)

Width
(ft)

Gold
(oz/T)

From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

Gold
(g/t)

West Pit Area

MWRC21-010

57.9

-54.8

515.0

520.0

5.0

0.059

157.1

158.6

1.5

2.02

545.0

590.0

45.0

0.041

166.2

180.0

13.7

1.41

Including

580.0

585.0

5.0

0.200

176.9

178.4

1.5

6.86

MWRC21-011

54.6

-47.6

25.0

30.0

5.0

0.063

7.6

9.2

1.5

1.97

420.0

435.0

15.0

0.096

128.1

132.7

4.6

3.29

MWRC21-012

57.2

-60.2

175.0

180.0

5.0

0.036

53.4

54.9

1.5

1.23

270.0

290.0

20.0

0.028

82.4

88.5

6.1

0.96

330.0

335.0

5.0

0.021

100.7

102.2

1.5

0.72

480.0

495.0

15.0

0.023

146.4

151.0

4.6

0.78

MWRC21-013

61.6

-61.4

570.0

575.0

5.0

0.024

173.9

175.4

1.5

0.82

MWRC21-014

62.8

-61.3

565.0

570.0

5.0

0.367

172.3

173.9

1.5

12.59

935.0

940.0

5.0

0.192

285.2

286.7

1.5

6.59

1015.0

1020.0

5.0

0.206

309.6

311.1

1.5

7.07

MWRC21-015

61.9

-60.9

No significant results

MWRC21-016

36.7

-50.4

10.0

15.0

5.0

0.024

3.1

4.6

1.5

0.82

45.0

65.0

20.0

0.055

13.7

19.8

6.1

1.88

145.0

150.0

5.0

0.030

44.2

45.8

1.5

1.03

165.0

170.0

5.0

0.034

50.3

51.9

1.5

1.17

205.0

210.0

5.0

0.020

62.5

64.1

1.5

0.69

220.0

225.0

5.0

0.012

67.1

68.6

1.5

0.41

805.0

825.0

20.0

0.031

245.5

251.6

6.1

1.05

85.0

150.0

65.0

0.036

25.9

45.8

19.8

1.22

530.0

535.0

5.0

0.033

161.7

163.2

1.5

1.13

East Pit Area

MERC21-006

302.7-45.7

285.0

290.0

5.0

0.020

86.9

88.5

1.5

0.69

330.0

335.0

5.0

0.054

100.7

102.2

1.5

1.85

MERC21-007

No significant results

MERC21-008

99.6-60.5

35.0

75.0

40.0

0.038

10.7

22.9

12.2

1.31

150.0

160.0

10.0

0.033

45.8

48.8

3.1

1.13

MERC21-009

99.9-47.2

40.0

45.0

5.0

0.115

12.2

13.7

1.5

3.93

50.0

70.0

20.0

0.017

15.3

21.4

6.1

0.59

95.0

105.0

10.0

0.008

29.0

32.0

3.1

0.26

140.0

150.0

10.0

0.028

42.7

45.8

3.1

0.94

MERC21-010

94.1-55.9

0.0

10.0

10.0

0.034

0.0

3.1

3.1

1.15

90.0

105.0

15.0

0.018

27.5

32.0

4.6

0.61

125.0

135.0

10.0

0.040

38.1

41.2

3.1

1.35

385.0

390.0

5.0

0.049

117.4

119.0

1.5

1.68

610.0

645.0

35.0

0.043

186.1

196.7

10.7

1.47

810.0

815.0

5.0

0.029

247.1

248.6

1.5

0.99

610.0

645.0

35.0

0.043

186.1

196.7

10.7

1.47

810.0

815.0

5.0

0.029

247.1

248.6

1.5

0.99

MERC21-011

95.0-45.0

0.0

25.0

25.0

0.013

0.0

7.6

7.6

0.45

45.0

65.0

20.0

0.264

13.7

19.8

6.1

9.05

Including

50.0

55.0

5.0

0.827

15.3

16.8

1.5

28.37

MERC21-011A

82.9-45.5

0.0

10.0

10.0

0.044

0.0

3.1

3.1

1.51

80.0

115.0

35.0

0.032

24.4

35.1

10.7

1.09

Note: All holes presented in Table 1 were completed by reverse circulation (RC) drilling. Widths are presented as down hole core lengths; true widths are undefined at this time. Analytical results were performed by ALS Minerals Laboratory, in Reno, Nevada an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited facility, utilizing fire assay with gravimetric finish analysis. Further details are presented in the Company's quality assurance and quality control program for the Goldwedge project available at: GW QAQC. The same protocols apply to the Manhattan project.

Figure 1. Geological plan map of the West and East pits in the Manhattan Mine area

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold now holds a 100% interest in the consolidated Manhattan District in Nevada comprising the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge property in Manhattan, Nevada with a fully permitted underground mine and a 400 ton per day mill facility and a 100% interest of the Manhattan Property situated adjacent and proximal to the Goldwedge property.

Scorpio Gold also holds 100% interest in the Mineral Ridge gold project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

The technical information contained within this release has been reviewed and approved by independent geological consultant, Mohan R Vulimiri, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION

Chris Zerga
CEO & Director

For further information contact:

Chris Zerga, CEO & President
Email: czerga@scorpiogold.com

Diane Zerga, General Manager
Tel: (775) 401-1637
Email: dzerga@scorpiogold.com

Website: www.scorpiogold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The Company relies on litigation protection for forward-looking statements. This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to the exploration of its Manhattan Mine property. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements, including risks involved in mineral exploration programs and those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

SOURCE: Scorpio Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680453/Scorpio-Gold-Reports-Final-Results-from-Phase-I-Exploration-Drilling-at-the-Manhattan-Mine-Property-Nevada

SCORPIO GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.