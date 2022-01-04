Optex Systems Holdings, Inc.: BAE Systems Awards Optex Systems, Inc. Quality Supplier of the Year at its Third Annual 'Partner2Win' Symposium

Optex Systems, Inc. Among More Than 20 Award Recipients Recognized at the Annual 'Partner2Win' Supplier Awards Ceremony

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS) today announced it received a BAE Systems Partner2Win Quality Supplier of the Year Award and Gold Medalist based on exceptional performance and contributions to supply chain success in 2021 for BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business.

BAE Systems' Partner2Win is a global program designed to achieve operational excellence and eliminate defects in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demand of current and future customers. As part of the program, BAE Systems meets regularly with its suppliers at their locations to transfer best practices to ensure that the components and materials that compose BAE Systems products meet the highest quality standards.

"Our suppliers have overcome many challenges posed by the COVID pandemic to sustain deliveries of our products to Army, Marines, and Navy customers," said Andy Corea, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business. "By partnering with the highest performing suppliers - including Optex Systems in the industry, we have and will continue to exceed our customers' expectations."

Learn more about BAE Systems Partner2Win Supplier Symposium here.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems provides some of the world's most advanced, technology-led defense, aerospace, and security solutions. The company employs a skilled workforce of more than 83,000 employees worldwide and operations in 30 states across the U.S. Working with customers and local partners, BAE Systems develops, engineers, manufactures, and supports products and systems to deliver military capability, protect national security and people, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.

ABOUT OPTEX SYSTEMS

Optex, which was founded in 1987, is a Richardson, Texas based ISO 9001:2015 certified concern, which manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies, primarily for Department of Defense (DOD) applications. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams and Bradley fighting vehicles, Light Armored and Armored Security Vehicles, and have been selected for installation on the Stryker family of vehicles. Optex also manufactures and delivers numerous periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Optex delivers its products both directly to the military services and to prime contractors. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.optexsys.com.

