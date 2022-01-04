Vedanta's High-Speed Billets can improve extrusion speed by at least 25%, or more

Vedanta Aluminium Business, India's largest producer of aluminium and value-added products, launches High-Speed Billets for the global extrusion industry. Vedanta is India's largest manufacturer and exporter of high-quality aluminium billets, which find end-usage in Building Construction, Solar/Renewable Energy, Automotive, Electrical and many other key industries.

The High-Speed Billets are a part of Vedanta Aluminium's portfolio of billet offerings, manufactured with the highest engineering precision. Best-in-class global technologies like Wagstaff Hot-Top Air Slip Casting System (USA) and Hertwich Continuous Homogenising Furnace (Austria) have been used to manufacture these billets. Vedanta's High-Speed Billets can improve extrusion speed by at least 25%, or more, depending on the extrusion environment. With superior metallurgical properties, these billets demonstrate exceptional extrusion speed without compromising on the strength of the extruded profile, improve process recovery as well as die-life.

Launching the product, Mr. Rahul Sharma, CEO Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd., said, "We are committed to offering our customers a powerful competitive edge in their business aspirations. Our holistic solutions are market-responsive and tailored to support customers at various stages of their current and evolving business journey. With our deep R&D capabilities and global expertise, we are keen to co-create leading-edge innovations with our customers. High-Speed Billets are our latest offering in a long line of expertly customized product solutions for various industry segments."

Talking about a slew of initiatives as part of Vedanta's Customer Technical Services cell, Mr. Jonathan Pangborn, global billet-extrusion expert and technical advisor for Vedanta Aluminium added, "Vedanta Aluminium has a robust and quality-focused manufacturing. Working with the Customer Technical Service team, I look forward to collaborating with customers and providing the best technical solutions to them, as part of Vedanta's value-added service offering."Vedanta Aluminium's Customer Technical Service cell anchors customers' quality and technical requirements from existing and new products.

Vedanta Aluminium Business, a division of Vedanta Limited, produces nearly half of India's aluminium i.e., 1.97 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in FY21. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. With its world-class assets in India, the company is spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow.

