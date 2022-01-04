Metrospaces, Inc.: Metrospaces Launches Beta Test for MetroCrowd Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks , has launched a beta version today of its MetroCrowd platform. MetroCrowd is an innovative, proprietary real-estate tokenization platform that democratizes the real-estate investing process.

"This is a pivotal moment for us at Metrospaces. MetroCrowd's unique platform creates a true distinction between Metrospaces and all other proptech companies," explained Metrospaces CEO Oscar Brito. "We believe this beta and our upcoming launch are ideally timed to reshape the real estate market for coming generations."

MetroCrowd offers a wide array of advantages and benefits over traditional real estate platforms. These include:

Fractionalization - Tokenization lowers the barriers to entry for investment by allowing interests in the asset to be more easily divided among a wider group of investors and generating market expansion.

Democratization of Real Estate - MetroCrowd enables the widespread participation of any investor in the global real estate market, through the acquisition of stable tokens backed by the most prestigious properties in the world's most important cities.

Operational efficiency - The implementation of smart contracts as tools to close deals digitally and securely will put an end to the intervention of many of the intermediaries in the real estate sector, allowing investors to acquire a property in a more direct way, which means drastically reducing costs and decreasing the time of the process.

Reduced liquidation time - Transactions in tokenized products can be liquidated almost instantly, as opposed to the days or weeks it can sometimes take to settle traditional financial transactions.

Beta testers are offered the option to explore the flow of the MetroCrowd web platform, both as an investor seeking tokenized and fractionalized ownership opportunities across the globe and also as a real estate owner applying to post a property to the platform. The beta testing will include 200-300 users. Those interested in becoming beta testers for MetroCrowd can get information on the company's Twitter account or can apply via this Google Form: https://bit.ly/2ZyhGLO . Feedback will be collected through dedicated Telegram channels.

"This is a closed beta for all of our early adopters. It's a way in which we're stress-testing the platform," said Alejandro Laplana, CTO of Metrospaces. "We're looking forward to seeing our beta testers' feedback and constructive insights so we can polish and release a first-class platform when we go live."

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Metrospaces Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Metrospaces Inc. has filed an Offering Statement on Form 1-A with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As of the date of this press release, the Offering Statement has not been qualified by the Commission and there can be no assurance when or if it will be. This press release is not a solicitation, express or implied, of any investment in Metrospaces for money or other consideration and none will be accepted. Further, no offer to buy securities of Metrospaces will be accepted and no funds can be received unless and until the Offering Statement has been qualified. Offers to purchase Metrospaces' securities will only be made by an Offering Circular that follows the qualification of Metrospaces' Offering Statement on Form 1-A and the qualification of such a possible offering in certain states.

