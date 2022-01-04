-Williams is an industry veteran who will play a key role in FansUnite's continued expansion-

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2022) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a significant addition to its senior leadership team with the appointment of Dennis Williams to the role of Payments Director.

Williams will oversee all of FansUnite's payment solutions, working closely with the Company's casino, iGaming, esports and sports betting divisions to streamline its payments and deposit/withdrawal processes, introduce new systems for fiat and cryptocurrency deposits, and catalyze monetization of the Company's Chameleon Gaming Platform. All gaming payment solutions across FansUnite's full suite of companies, including UK-based McBookie, Brazil-based VamosGG and the Company's white label partners such as MoneyLine Sports in Europe will fall under his purview.

In addition, Williams will be tasked with establishing protocols for minimizing fraud and optimizing the deposit/withdrawal experience.

"Dennis is an expert in payment processing and payment systems whose insight and ability to innovate will be vital to our continued corporate expansion strategy," said Ian Winter, COO of FansUnite. "Dennis will be an integral connection point between our technology development, business development, marketing, product and operations teams. He adds another senior level voice to a leadership team that continues to grow and will be instrumental in leading a range of initiatives at FanUnite to enhance our operations."

Prior to joining FansUnite, Williams served as Payments Senior Specialist at the British Columbia Lottery Corporation, the only licensed provider of casinos, lottery products, and online gambling in the province of British Columbia. Williams was one of the primary architects of all payments-related strategies, identifying and implementing innovative payment solutions responsible for processing hundreds of millions of dollars annually. Previously, Williams was the Director of Payment Processing at a prominent European online poker network.

"I've been watching FansUnite's growth for some time and I am excited to join this company as they open new territories, launch new brands and make inroads towards operating in Canada," said Dennis Williams. "I am looking forward to working with FansUnite CEO Scott Burton, COO Ian Winter and the rest of the team to deliver the best experiences for our customers and partners."

Williams will report directly to Winter. He begins his role on January 10, 2022.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one-of-a-kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets. The Company also provides technological solutions and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries. Its technology includes fixed/parimutuel odds, in-stream betting, live betting, casino-style games, cryptocurrency wallet and news content.

