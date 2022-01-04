That meant the nation reached a cumulative 4.8GW of "open-access" solar generation capacity by the end of September. At that point, there were also more than 1.1GW of open access projects in the development pipeline, according to analyst Mercom India Solar.From pv magazine India The nine months to the end of September saw India install 935MW of open-access solar generation capacity - built by developers to meet the needs of private, usually corporate customers, with the electricity 'wheeled' to clients via the state grid. That figure, published today by U.S.-based analyst Mercom India Solar ...

