Full-Life Technologies Co., Ltd. today announced four key appointments to its executive team. Joining the company are Ravi Chari, Ph.D. Chief Scientific Officer; Julie Wu, Chief Financial Officer; and Philippe van Put as General Manager, Europe. Lanny Sun has been named Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The appointments follow a recent $10 million seed financing to advance the development of Full-Life's broad pipeline of Precision Nuclear Medicines as well as its Nuclear Technology platform to address the sector's supply chain challenges. Chengwei Capital was the sole and lead investor and Full-Life was co-founded by Gordian Ventures.

"This outstanding and diverse team is uniquely positioned to achieve Full-Life's vision of building a fully-integrated nuclear health company developing a new generation of radiopharmaceuticals and addressing key radioisotope manufacturing challenges," said Mr. Sun, who also is also Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Gordian Ventures. "Ravi and Philippe bring decades of experience in antibody-drug conjugate drug development and radioisotope production, respectively, and Julie has an extensive background in pharmaceutical finance, business development and operations." He noted that the core executive team also includes Full-Life co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Nicholas Wong, Ph.D.

Dr. Chari is an internationally renowned antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) expert He brings to Full Life more than 30 years' experience in all aspects in the development of ADCs and other delivery systems, most notably at ImmunoGen, Inc where he served in a number of scientific roles, most recently Vice President, Chemistry and Biochemistry. During his career at ImmunoGen, a pioneer in antibody-drug conjugate technology, he was instrumental in the discovery and development of the FDA-approved ADC drug, Kadcycla ado-trastuzumab emtansine, marketed by Roche. He was also closely involved in the development of other ADCs now in clinical trials, including mirvetuximab soravtansine that met its primary end point in the pivotal trial SORAYA, with a BLA submission planned for the first quarter of 2022 for the treatment of platinum resistant ovarian cancer. He received his Ph.D. degree in Chemistry from the University of Detroit.

Ms. Wu is a seasoned pharmaceutical strategy and business development executive with a breadth of experience in the U.S. and China in investment banking, business development, and strategic planning, as well as operations. She has worked with numerous pharmaceutical companies, including Eli Lilly, Abbott and Novartis, as well as with Citibank. Julie received her MBA degree in Finance from the Wharton School.

Mr. van Put, who will lead Full-Life's European site set up and radioisotope manufacturing operations, has nearly 30 years' experience in nuclear energy and technologies. Most recently he served as the business development executive at IRE ELiT, a pharmaceutical radioisotope manufacturer. He also served in a number of technical and management roles at CANBERRA (AREVA group), a provider of nuclear measurement solutions. He received his Master's Degrees in Nuclear Sciences Engineering from the Institut Supérieur Industriel of Brussels and in Applied Sciences Radiation Safety and Applications of Ionizing Radiation from University Catholic of Louvain-la-Neuve.

Mr. Sun is a seasoned life science executive with more than a decade of experience and strong track record in biotechnology. In addition to Full-Life, he is Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Gordian Ventures, a global life science venture firm focused on the incubation of companies with extremely high technical barriers to entry. Prior to Gordian, he co-founded Silicon Therapeutics and led the company as CEO through its $2.0 billion acquisition in February 2021 by Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV). Previously, he served as CEO or Managing Partner at a wide range of healthcare companies and venture capital firms.

Full-Life Technologies Limited is a fully integrated global Nuclear Health company headquartered in Shanghai with operations in Europe. We seek to own the entire value chain for radio-ligand production, research, development and commercialization in order to deliver clinical impact for patients. Our core platform seeks to attack the two core issues that exist in radiopharmaceuticals today: 1) the ability to produce in high quality and quantity radioisotope to meeting tomorrow's needs and 2) innovative translational biology research platform targeting the radio-pharma treatments of tomorrow. We are comprised of a team of fast-moving entrepreneurs and scientists with demonstrated track record in life-science company building as well as radio-isotope research and clinical development. From half-life to Full-Life. Learn more at full-life.com.

