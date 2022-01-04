Monument Re announced today that its Irish subsidiary Monument Life Insurance DAC has completed the acquisition of a closed-block portfolio of variable annuities from Athora Ireland plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Athora Holding Ltd. The portfolio has been in run-off since 2017. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In accordance with the approval of the Irish High Court, the portfolio has transferred to Monument Life Insurance DAC with unchanged terms and conditions for policyholders.

About Monument Re and Monument Life Insurance

Monument Re Limited is a life Reinsurance and Insurance Holding Company with a presence in Bermuda, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, the Isle of Man and Guernsey, with branches in Spain, Italy and Germany. Monument Re operates as a reinsurer and acquirer of European asset-intensive portfolios. Through this strategy, Monument Re assumes asset-based risks within its risk appetite and efficiently operates these businesses or portfolios.

Monument Re is subject to Group Supervision by the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Monument Life Insurance DAC is an Irish insurance company regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and 100% owned by Monument Re Limited.

