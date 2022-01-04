CoroWare, Inc.: KACST And CarbonMeta Technologies (COWI) Sign MoU To Cooperate on Processing Plastic Waste into Hydrogen and Carbon Products

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA and WOODINVILLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) and CarbonMeta Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI, "CarbonMeta") have announced today the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a joint cooperation on processing plastic waste into hydrogen gas high-value solid carbon materials using microwave catalysis.

KACST and CarbonMeta will work together on advancing the microwave catalysis processes that was developed by University of Oxford, as well as developing hydrogen and carbon extraction processes that are needed for industrial applications.

"This collaboration will help advance a solution for eliminating plastic waste; instead of polluting our land and oceans, waste plastics could produce clean hydrogen fuel and value-added carbon products," said Dr. Hassan Alayied, Director General of International Cooperation and Partnerships. "Through this agreement, KACST‎ will contribute in providing the necessary technical personnel and specialized laboratories to achieve this goal."

KACST and CarbonMeta will be working together to accelerate the commercialization of the waste plastic catalysis processes and the material separation processes for manufacturing hydrogen, graphite and carbon nanotube products.

"Collaborating with KACST will step up our efforts to commercialize the patented technologies that were exclusively licensed from Oxford University Innovation." said Lloyd Spencer, chairman and CEO of CarbonMeta. "We look forward to working closely with KACST in Saudi Arabia and University of Oxford in the United Kingdom to manufacture and market hydrogen, graphite and carbon nanotube products."

About King Abdul-Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST)

King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), formerly known as the Saudi Arabian National Centre for Science and Technology (SANCST), was established in 1977. It is an autonomous government organization that leads Research and Development, provides Technological support by collaborating with public and private entities, and support innovation and foster scientific research to promote the industrial development in the Kingdom. KACST is also responsible for the promotion of science and technology, and the coordination of scientific endeavor among the various institutions within Saudi Arabia.

For more information about KACST, please visit https://www.kacst.edu.sa/

About CarbonMeta Technologies Inc.

CarbonMeta Technologies (OTC PINK:COWI), headquartered in Woodinville, Wash., is transitioning into a resource reclamation company that will process organic wastes and generate economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products.

For more information about CarbonMeta Technologies, please visit www.CarbonMetaTech.com.

About CarbonMeta Research Ltd.

CarbonMeta Research Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CarbonMeta Technologies that is based in the United Kingdom, and whose focus will be on the development of technologies and solutions for processing organic wastes and generating economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products such as carbon nanotubes.

For more information about CarbonMeta Research, please visit www.CarbonMetaResearch.co.uk.

