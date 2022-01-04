Institutional Investment Professional Arno Van Grondelle Named CEO of RELPI Europe

The Real Estate Limited Partner Institute (RELPI) today announced the expansion of its compelling Interests Aligned programs to Europe and the United Kingdom with the appointment of institutional real estate investment and media professional Arno Van Grondelle as CEO of RELPI Europe.

RELPI's intimate, focused and curated local meet-ups foster open conversation and deep relationships among leading stakeholders in the investment and allocation of capital in real estate. The series was formally launched in 2021 with events in Austin, New York and Philadelphia, and was met with an overwhelming interest and attendance. In addition to the expansion into Europe and the United Kingdom, RELPI has announced events in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York so far in 2022.

"Our success and expansion reflect the pent-up demand for in-person gatherings and virtual meetings of informed, high-level executives to share insights, ideas and transparent conversations devoted to best practices in institutional real estate asset allocation and investment," said RELPI's CEO and Executive Director Jonathan Schein. "In less than six months, the RELPI community has grown to include more than 125 pension funds, endowments foundations and family offices, as well as more than 50 fund managers."

The addition of Arno Van Grondelle as CEO of RELPI Europe will accelerate this expansion. Mr. Van Grondelle brings extensive knowledge and leadership experience from his many years working in the institutional real estate investment and media industries. Most recently he served as Managing Director of Europe at Institutional Real Estate Inc., responsible for client relations, business development and sales for Institutional Real Estate Europe magazine. He previously served as International Sales Director at PropertyEU, where he was responsible for the sales of PropertyEU's comprehensive media portfolio, including PropertyEU magazine and EXPO Real's Preview and Daily News.

"Arno's wealth of knowledge, experience and relationships in the European investor and LP arena will solidify RELPI's fast mover status in the industry," said Mr. Schein "His professionalism and market acumen will make a great addition to our growing platform designed to connect key players for the mutual benefit of the dynamic private equity real estate investment and capital industries."

"I am very excited to join RELPI and further build this community in Europe," said Mr. Van Grondelle. "We are dedicated to bringing together real estate institutional investors, fund managers, operating companies and those organizations allied to the industry on a local, regional and global scale."

The Interests Aligned series are designed to be streamlined and efficient (just three hours long) with a strong emphasis on social networking, offering RELPI's unique value proposition intimate, ultrahigh-value gatherings, in a streamlined, economically effective manner, with "proximity" in mind.

For more information about the Interests Aligned series, to register or inquire about membership, please visit: www.RELPI.org

About RELPI

As an established producer of successful meetings, events and conferences devoted to the global institutional investment community for the commercial real estate class, with "proximity" as the prime value proposition, RELPI is perfectly positioned to deliver a best-of-both-worlds solution: intimate, ultrahigh-value gatherings in a streamlined, economically effective way. From "virtual salons" and global summits focused on investors in all major global markets, to emerging manager programs and even "private label," bespoke roundtables, RELPI is enabling tomorrow's business connectivity today.

https://www.relpi.org

Contacts:

Jonathan A. Schein +1-917-854-2345

j.schein@relpi.org

Arno Van Grondelle +31 6 248 59 666

a.vangrondelle@relpi.org