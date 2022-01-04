The energy company will buy panels from JinkoSolar, Risen Energy, Canadian Solar, JA Solar, GCL Integration and Longi. Elsewhere, Xinyi Solar and Golden Solar have both announced new transactions to strengthen their business.Energy company PetroChina has announced the results of a tender it held to procure 4.5GW of solar panels. Six module makers were selected as preferred bidders with JinkoSolar securing the largest order, for 1.85GW of panels, followed by Risen Energy and Canadian Solar, which secured 1.11GW and 740 MW, respectively. The other successful bidders were JA Solar, GCL Integration, ...

