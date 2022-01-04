Volcon ePowersports, Inc.: Volcon Begins Shipping First Customer Products to Latin America

Guatemala and Paraguay Shipments Now in Motion as Successful

Volcon Consumer Test-Ride Event in Mexico Concludes

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced the commencement of customer product deliveries to Latin America. This milestone of international expansion, signified through customer shipments to Guatemala and Paraguay, marks an important next step for Texas-based Volcon.

In early 2021, Volcon began receiving interest from distributors and dealers in Latin America for the brand's off-road motorcycle, the Grunt, along with the Runt and Stag. Distribution agreements were subsequently signed with Guatemala, Paraguay, Belize, Panama, Mexico and Costa Rica. Shipments of the first Grunts have begun to Guatemala and Paraguay, with further planned shipments to Belize, Panama, Mexico and Costa Rica to follow. We continue to receive interest from other distributors and dealers in other Latin America countries and are evaluating these opportunities to further expand the brand throughout Latin America.

"Since the beginning we've said that Volcon off-road products are a great fit for the terrain and recreational needs of Central and South America," said Jordan Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Volcon. "The Grunt is perfect for eco-friendly riding on a ranch, in the woods, or for resort-ready fun. So it's with great pride that we make these first customer shipments to Latin America, as they are a proof point that we're moving into the next phase of our international expansion plans."

Latin America is an important market for Volcon, and the interest from consumers in the region was reflected in a recent event held in Mexico City, in which approximately 100 guests attended a family-friendly demo ride gathering. Attendees were able to experience the easy-to-ride capabilities and near-silent electric motor of the Volcon Grunt in a welcoming atmosphere. The event showcased the accessibility of the Grunt - a motorcycle with no clutch or gears that anyone with bicycle experience can easily ride - as well as the power of electric propulsion and the forward-thinking sustainable design that Volcon has created.

As Volcon expands into new product categories in 2022, including the introduction of four-wheeled models, potential demonstration events will continue throughout Latin America.

About Volcon

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, powersports company producing high quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry's environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles that are designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.

Volcon's first product, the innovative Grunt combines a fat tire physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train which started shipping in September of 2021. Future models include the Runt, which is a youth-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt. The Stag and Beast will be Volcon's venture into the rapidly expanding world of UTVs and coming in future years as the company continues to expand.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's ability to satisfy the demand for vehicles in Latin America and the Company's ability expand into new product categories in 2022. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

