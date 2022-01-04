Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2022) - McLaren Resources Inc. (CSE: MCL) (FSE: 3ML) ("McLaren" / the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing consisting of flow-through share units (the "Flow-Through Units") for gross proceeds of $266,560.

The Company has issued a total of 3,808,000 Flow-Through Units. The Flow-Through Units were issued at a price of $0.07 per unit, with each Flow-Through Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of McLaren issued on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.10 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Gross proceeds from the financing will be used by McLaren for exploration expenditures on its McCool, Blue Quartz and Kerrs gold properties located in the prolific Timmins Gold District in Northern Ontario.

As a result of the financing, Accilent Capital Management Inc., a principal shareholder of the Company as a finder and also as a subscriber of Flow-Through Units through its affiliate Pavilion Flow-Through L.P., has increased its direct and indirect holding of the voting securities of the Company from 18.23% to 22.19% on a fully diluted basis.

In connection with the financing, McLaren paid finder's fees consisting of $2,205 in cash and 226,000 shares of the Company, including a finder's fee of 201,000 shares of the Company to Accilent Capital Management Inc.

The Company also announces that it has issued 150,000 shares of McLaren to two prospectors as a final payment in conjunction with the acquisition of additional McCool claims (see news release entitled McLaren Resources Greatly Expands Size of Its McCool Gold Property, dated October 4, 2021).

In addition, the Company is extending the exercise date of 9,140,000 warrants, with an exercise price of $0.10 per warrant, from January 5, 2022 to July 5, 2022 and 1,875.000 warrants, with an exercise price of $0.125 per warrant, from June 30, 2022 to December 31, 2022. All other terms and conditions of the warrants remain unchanged. A total of 1,562,500 warrants with an exercise price of $0.125 are under indirect control by Accilent Capital Management Inc.

About McLaren

McLaren has been focussed on exploration work on its gold properties in the Timmins Gold Region of Northeastern Ontario. McLaren now owns a 100% interest in the past-producing, 640 ha, Blue Quartz Gold Mine property as well as the 1,650 ha McCool and 775 ha Kerrs gold properties, all located within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt along the Destor-Porcupine Deformation Zone, which is host to many of the gold deposits in the area, approximately 85 km east of Timmins city centre. McLaren also owns a 100% interest in the 408 ha Augdome gold property which is located in Tisdale and Whitney Townships immediately east of the Dome Mine owned by Newmont. The Augdome property is currently under a four-year option to Newmont.

For more information, please contact: Radovan Danilovsky, President, Phone: 416-203-6784, www.mclarenresources.com.

MCLAREN RESOURCES INC.

44 Victoria Street, Suite 1616

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1Y2

