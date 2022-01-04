UnitedHealth Group Incorporated occupied the top spot in AM Best's ranking of the world's 25 largest insurance companies for a seventh straight year, with $201.5 billion in net premiums written (NPW) in 2020. In addition, Allianz SE and AXA S.A. occupied the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, in AM Best's ranking by 2020 non-banking assets.

AM Best released the rankings of the world's largest global insurance companies, by NPW and non-banking assets, in the Jan. 3, 2022, issue of BestWeek. The two rankings are based on BestLink data and additional research. Overall, two major Chinese insurers saw big gains in the ranking by assets, with Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd. and China Life Insurance (Group) Co. Ltd. improving on their Top 10 rankings from a year ago.

U.S. health insurers dominated the ranking by NPW, as membership gains in government programs played a heavy role in creating premium growth at these companies. In particular, Centene Corp. rose to fourth place from 10th as its NPW grew year over year by nearly 50%, boosted by its acquisition of WellCare Health Plans in early 2020. Additionally, three other U.S.-based health insurers also saw double-digit NPW growth.

The top 10 global insurers ranked by 2020 NPW are as follows:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, United States Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd., China China Life Insurance (Group) Company, China Centene Corporation, United States Anthem, Inc., United States Kaiser Foundation Group of Health Plans, United States AXA S.A., France Allianz SE, Germany People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Ltd., China Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., Italy

The top 10 global insurers ranked by 2020 non-banking assets are as follows:

Allianz SE, Germany AXA S.A., France Prudential Financial Inc., United States Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd., China Berkshire Hathaway Inc., United States MetLife Inc., United States Nippon Life Insurance Company, Japan China Life Insurance (Group) Company, China Legal General Group plc, United Kingdom Manulife Financial Corporation, Canada

