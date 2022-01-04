Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 4
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 31 December 2021 was 3627.37p (ex income) 3637.38p (cum income) ex dividend.
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
04 January 2022
