Elsewhere, the 'world's first hydrogen racing truck' has set out on this year's Dakar Rally, with sponsorship from Saudi Aramco, and French hydrogen equipment business McPhy has been selected as preferred supplier for the GreenH2Atlantic project in Portugal.Singapore-headquartered machinery company China Yuchai, via main operating unit Guangxi Yuchai Machinery, has said its YCK05 hydrogen-powered engine achieved stable ignition and operation in a demonstration at the Beijing Institute of Technology. "The YCK05 engine is the first operating hydrogen engine for China's commercial vehicle market," ...

