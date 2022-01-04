Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2022) - Pervasip Corp. (OTC Pink: PVSP) ("Pervasip" and the "Company") today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, German Burtscher, issued the following letter to Pervasip's shareholders:

Dear Shareholders:

We ended 2021 with numerous accomplishments, healthy financials, an amazing lineup of new opportunities, various strategic initiatives, and a companywide restructuring that we concluded over the past 3 months, after completing our acquisitions of Artizen Corporation ("Artizen") and its subsidiary, Zen Asset Management LLC ("ZAM") in September 2021.

We have an amazing foundation to grow from in 2022, including close to $17 million in annual revenues, positive EBIDTA, one of the most established cannabis management companies in Washington state, and the intellectual property behind one of the top 10 national cannabis brands.

Our plan for 2022 is to rapidly expand ZAM's position as a platform operator in the Western United States and broaden the market reach for the Artizen brand, including by increasing yields, adding new offerings, and establishing the Artizen brand in new markets. We already have significant progress on each front that we are excited to share over the coming months.

With our investment in KRTL Biotech we are also starting to review the medicinal fungi market for unique product and other growth opportunities. In addition, with the recent approval obtained by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS), formerly known as the Korea Food & Drug Administration (KFDA), KRTL is commencing research that will better assist the medical and psychological community in the treatment of specific disorders, which include pain resulting from cancer treatment, autism, PTSD, ADHD, depression, addiction, improvement in concentration and other psychological illnesses.

This is an exciting time for us and I urge you to be on the lookout for a stream of announcements over the next 6 months as we race into 2022. We look forward to our next communication. Until then, thank you for your continued interest and support.

Best Regards,

German Burtscher

President and Chief Executive Officer

Pervasip Corp.

Pervasip Corporation

Pervasip Corp., a developer of companies and technologies in high value emerging markets, owns Artizen Corporation and its subsidiary, Zen Asset Management LLC, a diversified asset management company founded to acquire, develop, and support companies and technologies in the cannabis industry. ZAM's existing clients operate four licensed cannabis cultivation and one processing facility in Washington. Most of the biomass produced by these independent cultivators has been sold historically under the Artizen brand, including all-time top selling products in flower in Washington state. Additional information on Artizen-branded products is available online at www.artizencannabis.com. Pervasip additionally owns 5% of KRTL Biotech, Inc., a developer of biotechnologies with a focus on pharmaceutical applications of cannabinol and psilocybin. Additional information on KRTL is available online at www.krtlbiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

For further information, please contact:

T: 855-464-2535, Extension 1

E: info@pervasip.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109013